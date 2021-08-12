Vaccine and mask requirements at local colleges & universities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – COVID-19 precautions differ from school to school. WAVY.com compiled a list of the vaccine and mask requirements at local colleges and universities so you know what’s expected of students and staff before you set foot on campus this school year.

Bryant & Stratton College

Vaccinations

“At this time, the College does not plan to require vaccinations on Virginia campuses for the Fall 2021 term and continues to recommend that unvaccinated students and staff wear face coverings on campus when indoors. This plan is subject to change based on any new guidance from the CDC, state requirements in Virginia, and guidelines from the Department of Health. We encourage all students to regularly monitor our COVID-19 page or reach out to campus offices with specific questions to stay informed about all new updates.” – Bryant & Stratton College

Masks

All students, faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings on campus except while alone in a private residence hall room, office or other enclosed space.

Christopher Newport University

Vaccinations

Reporting vaccination status: Per Governor Northam, vaccination is now mandated for state employees. In the next couple of days CNU will provide details for employees on how to report your vaccination status, or your medical or religious exemption. The deadline is Sunday, August 22 to attest your vaccination, or your medical or religious exemption.

In May, Christopher Newport’s Board of Visitors required all students to be vaccinated in order to enroll for the fall semester. The deadline for proof of vaccination for students was August 1.

Masks

CNU is “temporarily requiring the wearing of masks indoors by everyone in shared spaces regardless of vaccination status effective August 12 at 5 a.m.” Masks will not be required outdoors, but if you are unvaccinated, we urge you to practice physical distancing at crowded outdoor events and whenever possible indoors.

Hampton University

Vaccines

Students and faculty are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to returning to campus. There are medical and religious exemptions.

Masks

Hampton University requires students to wear masks in class and outdoors. Faculty and staff are required to do the same.

Norfolk State University

Vaccines

NSU announced the COVID-19 vaccination is required for all students and employees, saying that given the increasing number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 among the unvaccinated population, this decision is what is best for the safety and health of the community.



All students and employees must be fully vaccinated. All students will receive an email to their NSU address with a survey. If you have already provided your vaccination card, you do not have to fill out the survey.

All other students were required to filled out the survey by August 6, 2021. The survey provided information to upload a card, inform NSU that you are in process with the vaccination, or information on exemptions.

Masks

Masking indoors is required of all community members regardless of vaccination status.

Old Dominion University

Vaccines

Students are required be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus this fall and had to confirm proof of vaccination by August 1, unless claiming an exemption. Exemptions will be accommodated for medical reasons and religious beliefs. All students who do not submit proof of vaccination for any reason must complete the Assumption of Risk Form. Students who take only online courses and never come to an ODU campus or location will not be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

Per ODU, “Faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated by August 1 for COVID-19 to prevent disease. Faculty and staff who choose not to be vaccinated should understand the risk they are assuming.”

Unvaccinated faculty, staff and students may be subject to testing.

Masks

Effective August 16, 2021 and until further notice, Old Dominion University will require face masks that cover both the mouth and nose fully in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, facilities and buildings, except when eating or drinking.

Regent University

Vaccines

Regent University will not require students and employees to be vaccinated prior to returning to campus for Fall 2021. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) strongly encourages individuals to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

Completion of the daily self-screening questionnaire will not be required. However, if students or employees have symptoms, or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, they should navigate to the MyRegent portal, complete the questionnaire, and remain in place until the Office of Student Services or the Human Resources Department contacts them, respectively.

Masks

Masking protocols at Regent will follow CDC guidelines which state that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask (except where subject to specific governmental laws, rules, and regulations); however, vaccinated individuals may continue to wear masks if they so choose. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged by the CDC to continue to wear masks and get vaccinated. Regent is encouraging employees and students to respect these guidelines and conduct themselves in a manner that best preserves their own health and the health of others.

Thomas Nelson Community College

Vaccines

At this time, students are not required to be vaccinated at TNCC.

Employees are required to get vaccinated per Governor’s orders. They are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week. The new mandate requires disclosure of vaccination status by September 1, 2021. Employees who are not fully vaccinated by this date, or refuse disclosure of their vaccination status, will be required to provide evidence of weekly negative COVID test results.

Faculty and staff seeking a religious and/or medical exemption are required to coordinate with Human Resources to ensure the appropriate documentation is available for review and consideration of exemption status.

Masks

TNCC does have an indoor mask requirement for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors in college-owned or leased spaces, regardless of vaccination status, beginning August 9.

Virginia Wesleyan College

Vaccines

All students returning to campus, or participating in a University sponsored off-site program (student teaching, internships, or study away), for the 2021-2022 Academic Year will be required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Students had to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by August 1. Limited exceptions, for medical or religious reasons, are being considered on a case-by-case basis.

All faculty and staff, including primary contract services, are required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Masks

Masks and face coverings are optional for fully vaccinated individuals. All unvaccinated individuals are required to wear face coverings on campus at all times. The University may alter requirements for outside community members who are visiting campus based on guidance and conditions.

William & Mary

Vaccines

As of July 29, 2021, the university is requiring vaccination for all students, faculty, and staff unless an express exemption applies. All students, faculty, and staff were required to record the first vaccination dose in the Kallaco portal on or before Tuesday, Aug. 10. The second or final dose is due on or before Friday, September 17. William & Mary will observe appropriate medical and religious exemptions.

Routine testing of those who are in the process of vaccination or exempted will continue as a condition of their participation in in-person activities.

Masks

William & Mary is “temporarily reinstating a requirement for masks to be worn indoors by everyone, including visitors, in shared spaces, effective Tuesday, Aug. 10. The policy applies to all classrooms, labs, shared offices and indoor hallways in buildings on William & Mary properties. The indoor mask requirement does not apply to single-occupant offices, nor to student rooms or common areas in residence halls. Visitors to residence halls during the fall move-in days will be expected to wear masks.”

Rappahannock Community College

Vaccines

“Vaccinations are optional right now for the Fall semester. We did, last week, reinstate the mask mandate. RCC is a Vaccine Champion College and a proud participant of the White House COVID Vaccination Challenge Initiative. We do encourage students to get vaccinated for the Fall, but it is not required at the moment. As of right now there are no testing mandates. It is a requirement to self-screen daily.” – Abby Parsons, Media Services Manager

Masks

Students and employees will be required to wear masks while on campus.

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Vaccines

All students (both entering and continuing) must be vaccinated by Aug. 1, 2021. Distance learning students are exempted from this directive. All EVMS employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, with exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

Effective Sept. 1, all new hires who are not fully vaccinated will be required to obtain at least the first vaccine dose by their start date and the second dose (if applicable) within sixty days of employment.

Masks

Effective Aug. 4, employees, students and visitors will be required to wear masks inside all EVMS buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Tidewater Community College

Vaccines

TCC said whether to get the vaccine or not is an individual decision and the college will not mandate that anyone be vaccinated. “While we are not mandating the vaccine, we do strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID 19.”

The college said it will reduce the risk of employee exposure by asking employees to self-monitor their symptoms and will have employees sign in each day to attest that they are symptom free. The college is adhering to workplace safety best practices provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the CDC, and the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

Masks

On Wednesday, August 4, VCCS Chancellor Dr. Glenn DuBois, announced a mask mandate for public indoor spaces at our colleges, regardless of vaccination status. TCC implemented this mandate inside all college facilities on Thursday, August 5, which will remain in effect until an update is provided.

Chowan University

Vaccines

Students and staff are not required to be vaccinated. Chowan University is highly encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated, per Andy Wilson, VP for University Advancement. Wilson says they will do random testing of unvaccinated students and staff.

Masks

CU requires masks in most indoor settings. No face covering is required outdoors, but it is recommended for those who are unvaccinated and cannot maintain social distancing of at least three feet.

College of Albemarle

Vaccines

COA encourages all eligible students, faculty, staff, and visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. While the college does not require vaccination, administrators say, “We all share a responsibility to do everything we can to keep our community safe from the coronavirus.”

Masks

Students, faculty and staff are required to wear a face mask while on campus. Select programs may have additional requirements; your instructor will notify you of any additional requirements.

Elizabeth City State University

Vaccines

The university released the following about vaccination requirements:

“As an institution and a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina System, we cannot require students to take the vaccine. But, we are strongly encouraging each student to do so and to provide documentation of your vaccination to Student Health Services prior to your arrival on campus.”

Masks

Wearing face masks or face coverings is required by all faculty, staff, students and visitors when on the ECSU campus. The only exceptions are when employees are in their private offices, and when students are in their residence hall rooms.

