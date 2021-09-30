Vaccinated teachers: Which local school districts are keeping track

Jennifer Becker, center, Science Teacher, at the Sinaloa Middle School while masked talks her students who are distanced at their desks in Novato, Calif., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The school just reopened Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Haven Daily)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s not a requirement for teachers to disclose their vaccination status, but that hasn’t stopped some schools across the country from sending surveys and offering incentives like a one-time bonus to respond yes or no.

10 On Your Side checked in with districts through the seven cities to see where they stand.

Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Suffolk are not asking teachers to disclose if they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. They also aren’t keeping a record of it.

A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools told 10 On Your Side a survey was sent to all faculty and staff asking them about their vaccination plans. 85% said they had already gotten vaccinated or were planning to.

In mid-September, the Virginia Beach schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told 10 On Your Side said they planned to send out a voluntary and anonymous vaccine survey to help gauge which schools had fewer vaccinated staff members and plan for “contingency challenges.”

Those who teach at Suffolk City Public Schools and also coach a sport will be required to get the shot or undergo weekly COVID testing.

Chesapeake Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools are only requiring student-athletes to get vaccinated or tested at this time and has not made it a requirement for coaches.