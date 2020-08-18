HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local school district was selected to receive nearly $2 million in funding this coming school year from the Virginia Department of Education for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program.
Officials say Hampton City Schools are accepting the $1.9 million grant, which will go toward operating the 21st CCLC program before and after school, during school breaks, Saturdays, and during summer vacation.
The following schools have been awarded the grants:
- Bassette Elementary School – $195,272
- Forrest Elementary School – $195,272
- Tyler Elementary School – $195,272
- Lindsay Middle School – $172,272.
The schools will receive the grant funding each year for a total of three years.
The schools will join a list of others who were previously funded by 21st Century last year which include:
- Aberdeen Elementary School — $139,875
- Bryan Elementary School –$189,416
- Cary Elementary School –$189,416
- Kraft Elementary School –$195,272
- Machen Elementary School –$141,059
- Syms Middle School –$189,416
- Tarrant Middle School –$189,416
Hampton City Schools has been awarded more than $12 million in funding since 2008 from the Virginia Department of Education for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates on local schools.
Latest Posts:
- Remains of Jose Ponce Arreola finally removed from the rubble of the Hard Rock collapse
- Va. Department of Education grant Hampton Schools more than $1.9M in funding
- Virginia horse euthanized after contracting mosquito-borne diseases
- Man sentenced to 7-year active prison term for setting his townhouse on fire in 2018
- Virginia lawmakers to address pandemic, police reform in special session starting Tuesday