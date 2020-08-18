Va. Department of Education grant Hampton Schools more than $1.9M in funding

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local school district was selected to receive nearly $2 million in funding this coming school year from the Virginia Department of Education for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program.

Officials say Hampton City Schools are accepting the $1.9 million grant, which will go toward operating the 21st CCLC program before and after school, during school breaks, Saturdays, and during summer vacation.

The following schools have been awarded the grants:

Bassette Elementary School – $195,272

Forrest Elementary School – $195,272

Tyler Elementary School – $195,272

Lindsay Middle School – $172,272.

The schools will receive the grant funding each year for a total of three years.

The schools will join a list of others who were previously funded by 21st Century last year which include:

Aberdeen Elementary School — $139,875

Bryan Elementary School –$189,416

Cary Elementary School –$189,416

Kraft Elementary School –$195,272

Machen Elementary School –$141,059

Syms Middle School –$189,416

Tarrant Middle School –$189,416

Hampton City Schools has been awarded more than $12 million in funding since 2008 from the Virginia Department of Education for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.

