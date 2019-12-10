Va. Beach School Board slated to vote on changing school start times Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether the school division will change school start times.

The Virginia Beach School Board will meet at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting. A vote on the matter is included on the agenda.

The meeting can be watched live on the Virginia Beach City Public Schools website.

Senior Executive Director for High Schools Daniel Keever previously recommended the division shift start times so high schoolers go to school two hours later.

However, a majority of survey responses from the community, parents and guardians, students and teachers indicated a preference to maintain the existing start time schedule.

Virginia Beach high school students currently start at 7:20 a.m., with middle and elementary schools following.

Keever has said that out of the several options weighed, the following schedule would match medical research for students’ sleep patterns:

Elementary A schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elementary B schools: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:40 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

High schools: 9:20 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Norfolk Public Schools also voted over the summer to implement new start times for the 2020-2021 school year. Click here to see the changes to the NPS schedule.