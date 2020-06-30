UVA agrees to pay $1 million settlement regarding claims of unaccounted rebates, discounts in connection to federal grants

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — The University of Virginia has agreed to pay $1 million to settle claims that it did not properly account for certain rebates and credits the university received on purchases it made in connection with federal grants and awards (Federal Awards).

Under applicable provisions, universities can use money from Federal Awards to purchase materials for use in meeting the obligations of the Federal Award.

Federal prosecutors alleged that some rebates and discounts obtained on certain purchases by the university during the 2009 to 2017 time frame were not accounted for in reducing charges against Federal Award funding.

