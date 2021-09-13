US News & World Report has released its annual ‘best colleges’ list. Here’s where Hampton Roads schools stand

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country.

Some local universities made the list, including William & Mary, which came in at 38.

Hampton University ranked 202. Old Dominion University ranked 263. Regent University came in at 277.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Virginia, the University of Virginia ranked 25, Virginia Tech was at 75, George Mason University at 148, and Virginia Commonwealth University at 172.

Nationwide, Princeton University ranked first overall, followed by Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale, and Stanford.

U.S. News & World Report says it ranks schools based on a wide variety of factors including selectivity, retention rates, alumni giving, and student debt.

The top five schools were all Ivy League.

