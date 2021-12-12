Upcoming college students encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy scholarship program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is awarding scholarships to African Americans and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area this year.

Dominion Energy has established a scholarship program to assist students residing in one of the states listed below, who plan to continue their education in college or vocational school programs.

20 awards of $5,000 will be granted to students pursuing 2-year programs and 40 awards of $10,000 will be granted to students pursuing 4-year degrees.



Dominion Energy has established a scholarship program. Eligible students may receive awards of up to $10,000. To see if you qualify and to apply, visit: https://t.co/JnKEw6mBXP. Deadline to apply: January 25, 2022 3:00 p.m. CT pic.twitter.com/BfCTVAUkWE — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) December 11, 2021

Applicants to the Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship Program must:

Be historically underserved students who self-identify as Black/African American; Hispanic or Latino; America Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

High school seniors, graduates or current college undergraduates residing in one of the following states: CT, OH, WV, VA, MD, NC, SC, ID, WY, UT

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

As part of your application, you must upload the following:

A current, complete transcript of grades. Grade reports are not accepted. Transcripts must display student name, school name, grades and credit hours for each course and term in which each course was taken.



NOTE: If you are providing SAT or ACT test scores, and those scores are not listed on your high school transcript, you will need to upload an official copy of those test scores separately. If you are uploading a college transcript, those scores are not required.

If you are providing SAT or ACT test scores, and those scores are not listed on your high school transcript, you will need to upload an official copy of those test scores separately. If you are uploading a college transcript, those scores are not required. Copy of the first two pages of the most recently filed IRS Form 1040 used for the Financial Information section of the application. Please verify the information on the 1040 matches what you have provided on your application. Also, be sure to black out all Social Security Numbers before uploading.

Applications close Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. EST. Those interested can apply HERE.

All applicants will be notified by May.