PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, visited an elementary school in Portsmouth on Thursday.

Cardona met with U.S. Representative Bobby Scott, who is a ranking member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and pensions.

After touring Victory Elementary School on Greenwood Drive, Cardona participated in a roundtable discussion on ways communities can improve school facilities, with a focus on healthy, sustainable and modern learning environments.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine about Virginia’s share of grant money for education. When asked how much the Hampton Roads region would be getting, Kaine said, “It’s $5 million to the State. The State gets to decide – and my wife is on the State Board of Education. They’ll decide how to allocate it.”

