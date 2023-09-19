RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Two Hampton Roads schools were named as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Edwin W. Chittum Elementary in Chesapeake and St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Virginia Beach earned the National Blue Ribbon honor.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are acknowledged for overall high academic achievement or success in closing the achievement gap among diverse groups of students.

“I want to congratulate each of these seven schools from across the commonwealth on achieving national recognition amongst the highest performing schools in the country,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “These accomplishments are great examples of the possibilities when principals, teachers, parents and students have high expectations and work together to achieve them.”

