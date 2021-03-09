Tidewater Community College to scale up in-person instruction for summer session

(WAVY) — Officials with Tidewater Community College announced their plans to offer 25% of their courses as in-person classes starting in May.

They say priority is being given to programs requiring hands-on instruction including the health professions, skilled trades, chemistry, automotive and music.

“We’re confident that the protocols we’ve put into place to protect students from COVID-19 are working,” said Michelle Woodhouse, interim vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer. “We’re moving forward now to bring more students back to campus.”

The summer session starts on May 24 and ends on Aug. 9. Students will have the opportunity to choose among online, hybrid and face-to-face class options.

Face coverings will be required in all classrooms and common areas.

Select libraries, computer labs, and designated parking spaces used for WiFi will also be open for students enrolled in summer classes.

