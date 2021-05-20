Tidewater Community College to freeze tuition and fees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Tidewater Community College (TCC) announced that they will freeze tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the fourth year in a row that the State Board for Community Colleges has voted to hold these consistent.

“The decision by the State Board to freeze tuition and fees reaffirms our commitment to ensuring access and affordability for our students and their families,” said TCC President Marcia Conston. “While that is always a priority, it is especially significant with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

TCC’s in-state tuition and mandatory fees will remain at $185.35 per credit hour. According to their press release, this is about one-third of what students would pay at a comparable four-year public university in Virginia.

Out-of-state tuition, meanwhile, will remain at $385.45 per credit hour.

“Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly in working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers and we are here to help them do just that.”