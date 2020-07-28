The countdown is on to get kids registered for kindergarten

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you have a rising kindergartener in your house, the countdown is on to get them registered for the 2020-21 school year.

Minus 9 to 5, a local nonprofit, is urging parents to register their children by August 15.

The organization helps support families from the time of conception to kindergarten.

Executive Director Dr. Jane Glasgow says the pandemic has created additional challenges for parents and administrators that make timely registration even more critical.

“Parents need to make appointments with schools to get registration done. It may take longer to get paperwork together,” Glasgow said. “It’s really important that parents are focused on that and not waiting until after school starts to get their children registered.”

Children who will turn 5 by September 30 are eligible.

Even though they may not set foot in a classroom at the start of the school year, Glasgow says starting on time matters in the long term.

“Those skills and things that they’re building are laying the foundation for future learning,” she said. “There are so many things that are set early on, that connection, that belonging. A lot of the things that happen in those first few days will set the stage for the rest of the year. “

Additional qualifications, checklists, tips and links to southside school systems are available on the Ready, Set Register HR website.

