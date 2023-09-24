VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach school will soon be closing its doors for good.

The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, along with all of the other campuses in the Art Institute system, will close permanently on Sept. 30, 2023.

According to an email the school sent to students, a culmination of events over the past decade, both external and internal to the campus operations, has forced the closure of this system of colleges. The college states that legacy challenges that occurred under previous ownership have ultimately led to its closure.

Additionally, the school cited its inability to absorb the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as a major reason why it’s closing its doors.

Before announcing its closure, the school offered programs of study in disciplines such as design, media arts, fashion, and culinary arts.

The school operates eight campuses across the country including,

Miami International University of Art & Design

The Art Institute of Atlanta

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

The Art Institute of Houston

The Art Institute of San Antonio, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, a branch of The Art Institute of Atlanta

In addition to other information about the closure, the schools website includes information on transcript requests and transfer opportunities with other institutions the schools says it partners with.