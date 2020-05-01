Teacher Appreciation Week takes on new meaning with local schools closed

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated in May every year, but this year will definitely look and feel a lot different in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools systems across the nation started to announce closures in March and many will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. That’s the case in both Virginia and North Carolina.

With students now learning from home, teachers also had some quick learning to do. They had to figure out how to educate virtually. They’ve had to turn to technology and in many cases, dramatically modify lesson plans.

10 On Your Side has covered several local stories of how teachers are truly going the distance to show their students how much they are loved and missed. From holding parades to see their students, to honoring them for their accomplishments with hand delivered signs and cheers after traditional celebrations were canceled, we’ve seen it all.

Teacher Appreciation Week is an opportunity to return the favor.

To show teachers how much they are appreciated and loved, the National PTA is encouraging families to get “emoji-tional“. Using the hashtag #ThankATeacher, tell your teacher how much you…

Love (❤️) how they encourage you in special ways

Like (👍) what’s happening in their virtual classroom

Celebrate (🎉) their achievements with students

Care about (😍) their commitment to students and families

They’ve made it easy to #ThankATeacher. Go to this link to download thank-you cards, certificates, flyers and even coloring sheets.

WAVY News 10 would love to hear what you’re doing to say thank you.

Email us at reportit@wavy.com or tag us on social media.

We’ll be highlighting local teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week on air and on WAVY.com.

