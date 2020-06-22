TCC to resume full schedule of classes for fall semester with restrictions

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College will resume a full schedule of classes this fall with some face-to-face instruction in compliance with state and federal health guidelines.
According to TCC officials, the fall 2020 semester will begin August 24 and conclude December 18. A revised fall class schedule offering online, hybrid and face-to-face classes will be available by July 13.
Priority for face-to-face instruction will be given to performance-based classes and labs that cannot be delivered online. The face-to-face instruction will comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for physical distancing, hygiene and safety.
Face coverings will be strongly recommended, especially in common areas
President Marcia Conston said that the college will remain ready to modify its plan as needed.
“While no one can guarantee safety, our priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. We are taking all of the precautions we can to make TCC as safe as possible.”
All courses will be active in CANVAS, and instruction and support for successful online learning will be provided.
