PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College’s LEAP (Learn. Explore. Accelerate. Persevere.) program is launching to give students a head start on college.

The program is open to students who earned their high school diplomas or GEDs between January and June of 2022. It will allow them to take classes over the summer to start college sooner, lighten the fall course load or shorten the time it takes to get a degree.

Students in the LEAP program are eligible for a scholarship to cover tuition and books. Those taking six or more credits are also eligible to receive a free laptop.

During the summer semester, LEAP students can take 3-12 credits that can be applied toward a TCC program or transferred to a four-year school.

Students can take classes during five times. They include a 10-week session starting on May 23, a late 7-week session starting June 6 and a late 5-week session starting July 5.

Scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who are already committed to a four-year school for the fall are eligible to transfer credits

Learn more about the program and apply online.