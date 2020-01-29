TCC Portsmouth hosts ‘Pop-Up Market’ after recognizing food insecurity among students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students at Tidewater Community College in Portsmouth are hungry to know it all, but what some students don’t know… is where their next meal is coming from.

Staff at TCC quickly realized this last summer and went to work partnering with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia to find a solution.

That’s where the Mobile Pantry Program comes in. With Townebank donations totaling $250,000 this past fall, the college was able to open pantries at TCC Portsmouth and Norfolk locations.

Event organizers know food insecurity doesn’t discriminate, and it’s not always obvious.

That’s why they host distributions when they can. Student’s can collect produce, bread, lean protein, and shelf-stable items.

Also on the back burner for this year, is a side of scholarship opportunities. Although not much has been released about the program, TCC staff expects to launch the ‘food scholarships’ later this year.

The college plans to seek out students that may need more help when it comes to food, and they want students to know that’s okay.

What were trying to do is take away the stigma of food insecurity. That’s why there’s alot of music and excitement going on… because this is not a hand out, it’s a hand up Dr. Nicole Wilson | Director of Student Success Intiatives

The event is only open to TCC students.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on the college’s next Pop-Up Market.