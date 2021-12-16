TCC English professor receives statewide outstanding faculty award, $7,500 gift from Dominion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An English professor at Tidewater Community College was recognized with the 2022 Outstanding Faculty Award by the State Council of Higher Education (SCHEV) and Dominion Energy.

Dr. Thomas Geary, an English professor at TCC’s Virginia Beach campus, also received a $7,500 gift from Dominion Energy.

“Truly, this is the greatest honor of my professional career. I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award and be recognized alongside an exceptional group of faculty in our state,” Geary said. “Even more so, I am thrilled that TCC shares in this honor; our incredible administration, faculty, and staff work so hard every day to guide our students to be successful in their academics and as contributors to our community. I’m grateful to work alongside everyone in fulfilling our mission.”

SCHEV’s Outstanding Faculty awards recognize faculty at Virginia’s institutions of higher learning who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service.

There were 85 nominations this year that were narrowed down to a field of 25 finalists and then to the 12 recipients. Geary is one of two Virginia Community College faculty selected.