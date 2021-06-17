TCC announces new Funeral Directing degree

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College (TCC) announced on Thursday night that they will be adding a new program in funeral directing this fall.

The 61-credit program will allow students to receive their Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Directing. It will be the first and only program of its kind to be offered in Virginia.

“This program creates a path to licensure for people who don’t want to be in the preparation room,” said Frank Walton, TCC’s Funeral Services program head and owner of Walton Funeral Home. “Students will gain insights into funeral home operations and management while learning to provide care for grieving families.”

Students will take classes such as the psychology of death and dying, introduction to business and principles of public speaking. TCC says the program will be offered fully online.

In addition to the online coursework, students will be required to have a a 2000-hour externship at a local funeral home in order to receive their state license. They will also have to pass the state funeral laws exam and the state board exam.

This program will be offered in addition to the Associate of Applied Science in Funeral Services.