Tabb High School teacher remixes popular T-Pain song to stay connected with students

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Tabb High School teacher is staying connected with students through the universal language of music.

Cory Martin has taught math at Tabb High School for 13 years. The teacher is mixing math and melody to keep students smiling while they’re away from the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I definitely miss seeing them in person. It’s not quite the same experience,” said Martin.

Like so many other teachers, Martin is getting creative to keep students engaged.

With a little help from artist T-Pain, Martin put a new spin on the rapper’s song.

Some of the lyrics include “Let’s talk math so we don’t forget, let me teach you a thing.”

“It’s just something fun,” Martin said. “Students at Tabb have had a rough year anyway, and so I just wanted to cheer everybody up.”

Martin is no stranger to song.

He shared a video of him singing Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” to lift students’ spirits when the pandemic began.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s certainly something we haven’t seen in our lifetime,” Martin said. “Music is a great way to reach out and make a positive impact.”

He said he’ll keep singing until he’s reunited with his students again.

“I’m thinking about them. I miss them. I’m here for them whatever they need, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them again,” Martin said.

You can watch the full video here.

Latest Posts: