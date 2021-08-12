Suffolk School Board to discuss reopening plans, including masking, Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk’s school board will talk reopening plans for the upcoming school year on Thursday night, including plans for face masks.

The public meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Suffolk is one of several local districts who haven’t decided on whether to masks mandatory for all students and staff.

Suffolk’s neighbor, Chesapeake, decided this week to keep masks optional. Virginia Beach opted to make them mandatory.

Gov. Ralph Northam has said a new state law requires school districts to follow CDC guidance, which currently recommends masking for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. He’s talked about legal action against districts that don’t comply, but it’s unclear how that would go about.

According to a presentation posted on the district’s website, leaders will also consider other recommendations to prevent virus spread, including increasing vaccinations and physical distancing.

Look for updates tonight.