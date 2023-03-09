NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Governor’s School of Arts students are storytelling through art.

“They are getting this great opportunity to get out of their comfort zone,” said Liana Courts, chairwoman of GSArts’ visual arts department.

The wearable art pieces force students to think outside the box.

It takes a little bit of imagination and craftmanship for students to create wearable art based on this year’s theme – storytelling.

For Landstown High School senior Aubrey Gonzales, it’s right up her alley. She’s grown up loving art, and she uses it to express herself.

Her wearable art focuses on the emotions of senior year.

“The sort of chaos I am feeling about moving on to college,” Gonzales said.

A dragonfly tells the story.

“I researched that dragonflies symbolize change, self-maturity self-realization,” Gonzales said.

She will add layers of loose string to show the hardship of moving on.

“You know, like my self-doubting myself about college, but just like, can I do this,” Gonzales said.

Ocean Lakes senior Kendal Whitaker is working on mapping out a character’s origin story through his art piece.

“It’s a character that I’ve created is wearing an outfit that telling the story about how her race came to be,” he said.

This is what Courts said it’s all about.

“The students are all taking their own stories or looking at other artworks or collections here at the museum,” Courts said, “and coming up with telling a story through the artwork.”

It’s crunch time. Students have just two weeks to finish up.

Gonzales said she is nervous.

“I am really excited for this one,” Gonzales said, “because I am wearing something I created.”

Want to go?

Models will strut the pieces across the runway from 6 to 9 p.m. March 24 during the The Governor’s School for the Arts 9th Annual Wearable Arts Show at the Chrysler Museum of Art. The top three designs will win a cash prize. The show is free and open to everyone. Food and drink will be available for purchase.