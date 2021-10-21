Student pulled stun gun during fight at Lakeland High in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Lakeland High School student used a stun gun on another student during a fight Tuesday.

In a message to the school community, Principal Douglas Wagoner said the fight happened at the school’s bus ramp when students were boarding.

The two students got into a physical fight, and staff members were able to quickly separate them, Wagoner said. However one student was able to break free and use the stun gun before being pulled away again by staff.

Wagoner says both students are facing discipline in line with Suffolk Public Schools’ Code of Student Conduct.

Going forward, Wagoner says the school will continue to perform random searches “as prescribed by our safety requirements, but at rate in excess of those requirements.”

He asked anyone with concerns about safety to relay information to school administration and police.