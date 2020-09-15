STEM Education Commission shares how Virginia should prepare students for jobs of the future

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education Commission presented recommendations on Monday to Gov. Ralph Northam Monday about how the commonwealth prepares students for STEM jobs of the future.

The Virginia STEM Commission is fairly new to the state. In mid July 2019, Northam signed an executive order which established the commission and named his wife, First Lady Pamela Northam, as its chair.

Since its creation last year, the commission has worked to develop recommendations meant to make STEM education across Virginia more inclusive, accessible, and collaborative.

Recommends made by the Virginia STEM Commission on Monday include:

A Governing STEM Board to coordinate efforts in creating a common language, establishing a rubric for expectations, and reporting on STEM challenges, goals, and successes across the Commonwealth. The board would also work to develop and share STEM curricular resources for formal education and for settings outside of the classroom.

Regional STEM Hubs to create a local vision for STEM. The Hub Network would coordinate information sharing within communities to deconstruct misconceptions about STEM. Additionally, the Hub would identify STEM champions within communities across the Commonwealth.

A STEM Professional Development Model to equip formal and informal educators to provide opportunities for youth to engage in deeper learning, and understand STEM as integral to their everyday lives.

