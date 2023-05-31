CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Lisa Coons, will be visiting Chesapeake Public Schools Thursday.

Dr. Coons will spend the day visiting CPS schools and will also attend the career center’s signing day. She is expected to begin her day Thursday afternoon at Great Bridge Primary, followed by visits to Hugo Owens Middle and Deep Creek Middle. She will end her day at the Tidewater Community College Chesapeake Campus for Signing Day.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Coons as the new superintendent of public instruction in March.