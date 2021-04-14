South Carolina school district warns parents of drugs found disguised as popular lunch item

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina school district issued a warning for parents Tuesday after drugs were found disguised as a popular lunch item.

The Lancaster County School District Director of Safety and Transportation Bryan Vaughn said peanut butter and jelly sandwiches full of THC were found in a bag in a classroom. The package was designed to look like “Uncrustables,” which are frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches commonly packed in school lunches.

“What we found was evidence of how marijuana based products are being marketed and consumed by students,” Vaughn said. “If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows up in lunch boxes across this county everyday.”

Vaughn said the district is working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use. He also said it’s targeted towards students and is sold in states where recreational marijuana is legal.

“It is then transported to places like our county where it ends up in young people’s hands,” Vaughn said.

The package was found during a weapon and drug search Tuesday.