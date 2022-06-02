SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Thursday was a big day in Hamtown USA.

Hardy Elementary fourth grade teacher Sabrina Kelly was surprised with a vacation through the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign, which was held for the seventh time during National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-8).

The lottery sent out about 50,000 thank-you notes to teachers with a special code to enter to win the grand prize, and Kelly’s name was one of four drawn from nearly 6,000 submissions. The lottery doubled the number of grand prizes this year from two to four with help from partners IGT and NeoPollard Interactive.

Kelly can now choose from Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a “health and wellness” vacation. She also got a gift card to use toward luggage or technology and Hardy Elementary will receive $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room.

WAVY TV also just honored teachers throughout the month of May through our Excellent Educators series. You can watch them all here.