School systems add pandemic clause to teacher contracts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As school systems try to figure out how to reopen in the fall, they are also trying to figure out what to do if schools should happen to close again.

“I don’t think anyone would have imagined we would be in the middle of a pandemic right now,” said Chesapeake Schools Director of Human Resources Dr. Sherry Wilson.

COVID-19 not only canceled the last three months of in-person schooling — it’s now causing school systems to take a hard look at their teacher contracts.

“All we can do is assess the situation as it occurs,” Wilson added.

Many school systems in Hampton Roads have what’s called an “Act of God” clause in teacher contracts. It allows teachers to be laid off or furloughed if the system is in dire financial need.

“It came from legal counsel,” Wilson said. “We were advised it would be a good idea to put in there.”

Before this year, Chesapeake didn’t have an “Act of God” clause. It was just added and includes specific language about possible scenarios, including a pandemic.

“It’s not likely that a clause of this nature would be needed, but it does give employers the ability to address financial shortfalls,” Wilson added.

Portsmouth Schools went through the same process and decided it was best to add a similar clause.

“This is unprecedented,” said Portsmouth School Executive Director of Human Resources Jessica Duren.

“It was a tough decision, because we certainly don’t want to alarm our employees,” Duren added.

Like Chesapeake, Portsmouth says the clause is a last resort.

“We certainly don’t want employees to be without pay, because we know they need to support their families,” Duren said. “We would cut other things before we would try to eliminate jobs.”

Here is the language added to Chesapeake contracts:

“In case schools are closed temporarily as a result of an Act of God, sometimes referred to as a force majeure, including but not limited to, extreme weather conditions, an epidemic, pandemic, public health emergency, or for other compelling reasons making it necessary to close one or more schools, the School Board may require such loss of time to be made up within the school term or may extend the school term. The School Board may also take such other actions affecting employees generally, including Employee, which are reasonably required to continue, delay or revise normal educational processes. Such actions may include reductions in pay or temporary layoff during a period that teaching is interrupted.”

Here is the language added to Portsmouth contracts:

“If necessary, a furlough may be implemented when economic conditions warrant the reduction of budgeted expenditures as determined by the School Board. Due to the current pandemic, Portsmouth Public Schools is uncertain whether economic conditions will continue to support employment positions for the Fall of 2020, and beyond. You are encouraged to become familiar with the School’s furlough policy found at https://ppsk12.us/schoolboard/policies, policy no.GCIA/GCIAP.”

Latest Posts: