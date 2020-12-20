School principal kisses cow after students and staff reach donation goal for the United Way

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Staff and students from Isle of Wight County Schools supported the United Way by pledging almost $16,000 to charities through the organization.

According to a school spokeswoman, Smithfield Middle, Windsor Elementary, Carrollton Elementary, and Carrsville Elementary schools alone raised more than $2,500 in donations for the United Way.

Windsor Elementary School principal Ellen Couch agreed to kiss one of the cows from the school district’s lab if the students and staff donated over $2,000.



Courtesy of IOW Schools

Couch puckered up and made good on her promise after the school met its goal.

