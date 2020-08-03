Riverside Foundation announces ‘Dr. Jeffrey Haskins Memorial Scholarship’ award winners

From left to right is Alexis Crabbe, Liz Martin (Riverside Tappahannock Hospital President), and Kathryn Passagaluppi.

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WAVY) – The Riverside Foundation announced on Sunday the winners of the Dr. Jeffrey M. Haskins Memorial Scholarship.

Kathryn Passagaluppi and Alexis Crabbe have been selected as the first recipients.

The scholarship is in honor of Jeffrey Haskins, M.D., a urologist with Riverside Medical Group who served the Tappahannock and Northern Neck community for more than 25 years, the medical group said.

Passagaluppi and Crabbe are currently pursuing their Associate’s Degree in Nursing at Rappahannock Community College.

A statement released said the two have, “demonstrated a strong desire to provide compassionate care for future patients and families on the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.”

Haskins served the community as a long-time physician, but he was also a mentor to many.

The Riverside Medical Group said Haskins embodied the Riverside mission and lived by example the promise to care for others as you would care for those you love.

“He touched everyone in unique ways,” said Riverside Tappahannock Hospital President Liz Martin. “He always took a personal interest in everyone he met. He’d look to find something special about you, and then he would use that special-ness to create a bond with you.”

Awards from the scholarship will range each year and donations are accepted to help fund students into their future.

To be eligible for award consideration, applicants must be a past or present volunteer at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, or a current Riverside Team Member in the Tappahannock and Northern Neck region. Potential candidates must embody the Riverside mission.

Contributions to the Dr. Jeffrey Haskins Memorial Scholarship can be made by contacting the Riverside Foundation at 757-234-8740.

Latest Posts