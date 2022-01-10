River Road Middle School in Elizabeth City to have remote learning Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — River Road Middle School will earn virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 11 due to staff absences relating to COVID-19.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools posted the notice on social media Monday.

All home and away sports and activities for Tuesday are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Meals for River Road Middle School will be available for pickup at the school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No other schools are set for remote learning on Tuesday, but the division is continuing to monitor COVID-related absences.