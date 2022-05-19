RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says a new report paints a somber picture of the state of education in Virginia and demonstrates an urgent need for change.

The report was directed by Gov. Youngkin’s first executive order, which also directed the removal of “divisive concepts” from the classroom, including critical race theory.

According to state schools Superintendent Jillian Balow, it lays out data points that show state policy decisions created confusion and downplayed troubling trends.

“It is full of stark facts about gaps in student achievement that have existed for years, but have not been adequately addressed by state leaders. In short, the gaps diminish access to opportunities for many learners, especially for Black, brown, and impoverished students,” the report says. “It is noteworthy that the rhetorical emphasis on equity coincided with the widened gaps in student achievement. And now, decisions at the state level must correct those errors and reverse these disturbing trends.”

The report says these trends were exacerbated by, but did not start during the coronavirus pandemic. The report was expected to be shared with Youngkin and Guidera in April, but it was delayed until May.

The report shows disparities in Virginia students’ proficiency in national education assessments compared with the state’s standards of learning (SOL) tests.

Only 38% of the state’s fourth graders and 33% of eighth graders were proficient in reading on the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to the report, a wide gap compared to SOL reading tests for fourth graders (75%) and eighth graders (76%).

Reading SOL scores declined in grades 3-8 from 2017 through 2019, the report also found.

Youngkin held a press conference on the report this morning. You can read the full report below.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.