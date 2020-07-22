Rep. Bobby Scott holds roundtable with principals about reopening schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott and a number of local principals met to discuss school reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The educators discussed how their school districts have adapted to online learning as well as concerns that could affect a safe reopening plan.

Scott told group that health and safety is their number one priority amid increasing cases.

“Reopening schools should not be partisan or political. It’s all about protecting our students and school staff,” he said over the Zoom meeting.

Multiple principals talked about the lessons they’ve learned since March when it comes to online learning such as engaging students, keeping attendance up, and adjusting class times to when students are more productive.

Lee Vreeland, who is the president and CEO of Achievable Dream in Newport News, says online learning for the first nine weeks of the semester would be beneficial instead of hybrid learning, where students and teachers spend some days in the class and some at home.

“Our teachers, students, and staff need consistency. They need routines and structures in place. they need to feel safe. They need to know school is that for them,” she told the group.

Other school leaders talked about issues they’re running into such as internet access for students in rural areas like Isle of Wight, older ventilation systems that need upgrading, and bus transportation that would accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Another issue, which Scott brought up, was schools’ lack of funds to properly equip themselves with the right sanitation materials.

“Our first priority must be that schools can instruct students while protecting the safety of students, staff and their families. Unfortunately, without federal funding, schools cannot afford personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and cleaning measures recommended by the CDC,” he said.

Scott says the Heroes Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, would provide more than $100 billion in emergency funding for schools to solve this issue, but the U.S. Senate has not yet voted on the bill.

Of that $100 billion, $58 billion would go toward K-12 schools.

“Schools can not reopen safely without significant support,” he said on why educators deserve the funding to bring students back into the classrooms.

Scott says the Department of Education has not provided a plan on how schools should proceed.

