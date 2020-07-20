Regent University praised for fall reopening plan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University’s reopening plan for the fall 2020 semester received approval from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).

Known as “Regent Ready: COVID-19 Preparedness Plan,” the school’s plan was praised by SCHEV saying the plan “contains the 26 components required to be addressed by Virginia’s ‘Higher Education Reopening Guidance,’ and therefore, is complete and in compliance with the Commonwealth’s expectations.”

All colleges and universities in Virginia were required to submit thorough documentation of reopening plans to SCHEV by July 6, 2020.

“We are thrilled to open our doors this fall and to safely educate our students,” said Regent University founder, chancellor & CEO, Dr. M. G. “Pat” Robertson. “This excellent feedback from SCHEV confirms that Regent is leading the way among institutions of higher education.”

SCHEV staff members thanked Regent for its prompt and thorough attention to state directives, offering a note of congratulations for this important achievement and wishing Regent all the best for its upcoming fall semester.

