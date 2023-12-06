NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What’s next for the future of Norfolk’s Maury High School?

After years of discussions and feedback, the Norfolk School Board is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal that calls for preserving the century-plus-old building and turning it into housing, and constructing a new four-story high school along 20th Street, across the property on the other side of Maury’s football field.

The amended plans presented by Heartland (Via Norfolk School Board docs)

The unsolicited proposal from Heartland Construction Work Program Architects (WPA) was given to the school board back in November of last year as an alternative to four other proposals from HBA Architecture that called for either renovating the existing Maury building or demolishing it and building a new one. Those proposals were set to cost between about $140 million and $160 million when they were first fielded in 2022.

Is that a compromise for both those who want to save the historic 1910 building and those who cite dilapidated conditions and a lack of space for Maury’s 1,500-student body in wanting a new school?

Alice Allen-Grimes of the Norfolk Preservation Alliance, Maury’s former PTA liaison to the school board, said at a recent board meeting on Nov. 29 “the best option for everyone is to renovate the historic portions of Maury as a modern school” and then make any needed additions like a new cafeteria and classrooms.

“The auditorium is quite simply irreplaceable, especially to the students and parents who are drawn to culture and performance, more than computers and sports. It is a hollow claim that renovating the historic school will not give future students what they need. No one has any idea what the future will bring and there’s nothing about a new school today that will better serve students than a well-renovated Maury …”

She added the Virginia Department of Historic Resources also recommends the building is eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s previously been listed among the Most Endangered Historic Places by Preservation Virginia.

However others like current Maury High student Emmett Morehouse say it’s time to build a new school, a move NPS says got the highest ranking in their survey.

“The vast majority of other students and most of the teachers I’ve talked with also agree with me,” Morehouse said.

He talked about issues over his four years, including leaks during rainstorms that ruined essays and the flooding of a hallway due to a pipe burst.

“I think these are certainly disruptive to learning, and I also think the primary responsibility or NPS and the school is to teach the children inside of it … everything should be done to prioritize that.”

The proposal being voted during Wednesday’s meeting would sell the old Maury building to the developer to be turned into 125-170 housing units with “potential purchase price range of $2.5M to $3.4M,” the proposal states.

Maury students would remain in the current building until the new school is completed, which developers think would take about 28 months to complete.

Since that original proposal was sent in in November 2022, Heartland Construction’s amended proposal scratches an originally proposed parking garage for the site, a concern flagged by a working group that was established to make recommendations to the school board about Maury’s future.

The amended proposal instead includes 308 parking spaces and room for 20 buses to queue, which they say is in line with option B2 from HBA. The new school’s size will also be reduced from 331,460 square feet to 315,000 square feet, reducing the overall cost of the project.

The district’s work group has recommended that the school board reject the Heartland/WPA proposal and instead advertise for two separate requests for proposal, one to design a new high and another for a major renovation of the existing high school. Norfolk Superintendent Dr. Sharon Birdsong supported the work group’s recommendation, a presentation on the matter on the board’s documents page reads.

If the school board does decide to move forward with the Heartland/WPA proposal, they’d still need to approve an interim agreement and have that approved by Norfolk City Council. After that the new Maury High School could open by August 2029, the presentation states.

Wednesday's school board meeting is set to start at 4 p.m.