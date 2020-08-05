Portsmouth teacher earns prestigious presidential award

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Churchland High School teacher has been named one of the best math and science educators in the country.

Aziz Zahraoui is a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathemathics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Zahraoui has taught at Churchland High for 15 years, specifically Advanced Placement Calculus and geometery.

Mr. Z, as he’s called, uses innovative lessons to get kids interested about math.

“When you talk to his students and his colleagues, it is evident why he was the perfect recipient of this award. His love of mathematics is contagious, and he helps all students see the real-world applications of math that are all around them every day,” said Dr. Elie Bracy, III, superintendent of Portsmouth Public Schools.

Photo provided by Portsmouth Public Schools

PAEMST was established in 1983 and is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.

Zahraoui said he feels honored and humbled, “I accept this award for my students who brave their insecurities daily to contribute to meaningful discussions, for our communities’ understanding of the importance of productive struggle, for my colleagues and administration for their unconditional support, and for our school board and Superintendent’s office for enacting policies that encourage classroom innovation.”

Congratulations to Mr. Z!

