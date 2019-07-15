Portsmouth student invited to STEM camp after writing letter to join program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More opportunities are in store for local elementary school student, Alicia Samuels.

You may remember the 9-year-old wrote a passionate letter asking to be part of the Portsmouth Public Schools STEM Starbase program.

At the time, Samuels was in third grade, but the program is for fourth, fifth, sixth grade students.

The letter said:

“Dear Starbase program, I don’t think it’s fair that 3rd graders and lower can’t participate in your program. Can you please fix that? Because I love Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. I believe that I am smart enough and this can be great for my future. –Alicia Samuels, The Scientist ”

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson shared the handwritten letter on Facebook. Fifty people shared the post in support of Samuels.

The organizer accepted her in the Starbase Lego WeDo summer camp.

After 10 On Your Side shared her story in June, she was invited to join another STEM summer program.

Kiahnna Patterson shares the story on WAVY News 10 Today Monday morning, starting at 6 a.m.