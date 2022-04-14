PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — High school seniors in Portsmouth and Suffolk are eligible for the Good Citizen Scholarship.

The scholarship, funded by Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC), is accepting applications through May 6. Eight graduating seniors will be awarded the $6,000 scholarship.

Officials say those funds will be dispersed in $1,500 increments across four years for any college, trade school or post-secondary institution. The student will need to provide proof of enrollment each year.

Only graduating seniors enrolled in Portsmouth or Norfolk Public Schools are eligible to apply. Each applicant must reflect excellence in character, demonstrate leadership and make positive contributions to both their school and community.

Interested applicants must apply online and submit two letters of recommendation. An essay is also required.