Portsmouth English class writing book to raise money for students in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local freshman English class is using its students’ talents to help other students in need.

Tia Deas, an English teacher at Churchland High School, has already published five books about her life. 10 On Your Side interviewed her back in June about her journey to help others through tough times.

Deas wanted her students to also to be able to help others, which is why each student in her current English class is writing a chapter for their book called “Mercy.”

“I think the thing our generation lacks is mercy. We don’t yield to changing times. I think the voice of Generation Z is important. So, I want us to show a little mercy. I want their stories and where they are in life to promote mercy,” she said.

Students are writing their chapters on a range of topics including loss, violence and school drop-outs to help others going through those situations.

The students are not only excited to be published authors, but also to help out students in need through the proceeds.

“All the proceeds of this book will be going to a student in need. I think that is the biggest thing we agreed on as a class and unit. We weren’t going to take any of those proceeds and we were going to give it to someone who needed something,” Deas said.

The teacher says the book will be out at the end of January and only available on Amazon.

Deas says the school will hold a fundraiser where hard copies of “Mercy” can be purchased.

She’s proud of all the students have accomplished and wants others to support their project.

“They’re important. They’re very important. I wouldn’t risk my life daily for these children like I do if I didn’t believe in them. They’re the next doctors, lawyers, presidents. Just believe in the youth,” she said.