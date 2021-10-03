Pepsi to award $25,000 scholarship fund to fan-favorite HBCU in voting contest

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Pepsi is rallying students and alumni to show their HBCU pride for a chance to win $25,000.
The company wants HBCU students and alumni to vote for their favorite university, and the university that wins will receive a $25,000 donation to its general scholarship fund.
Participants can vote online.
Select Choose Your School and then cast a vote for your favorite university. Fans can vote one time per day during the voting period. To be eligible to vote, you must be a legal resident of the United States and be 18 years of age or older.
Fans will be able to cast their vote on September 7. Voting will be open through December 3, 2021, and the winning school will be announced shortly after voting closes.
