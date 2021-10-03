Pepsi to award $25,000 scholarship fund to fan-favorite HBCU in voting contest

FILE – In this July 9, 2015, file photo, Pepsi bottles are on display for sale at a supermarket in Haverhill, Mass. PepsiCo Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. PepsiCo, which makes Frito Lay chips and Quaker cereals, is getting a boost as more U.S. consumers eat breakfast and snack at home. The Purchase, New York-based company said Tuesday, April 28, 2020, that its organic sales grew 7.9% in the first quarter. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Pepsi is rallying students and alumni to show their HBCU pride for a chance to win $25,000.

The company wants HBCU students and alumni to vote for their favorite university, and the university that wins will receive a $25,000 donation to its general scholarship fund.

Participants can vote online.

Select Choose Your School and then cast a vote for your favorite university. Fans can vote one time per day during the voting period. To be eligible to vote, you must be a legal resident of the United States and be 18 years of age or older.

Fans will be able to cast their vote on September 7. Voting will be open through December 3, 2021, and the winning school will be announced shortly after voting closes.

For more information regarding the contest, click here.

