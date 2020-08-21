Operation School Supplies still in need of donations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first day of school in Virginia is less than a month away.

10 On Your Side is still collecting for our Operation School Supplies initiative.

While students won’t be in a classroom this fall, at least to start with, they do still need school supplies.

We are still accepting donations at our drop off locations. This year we’re also collecting monetary donations online with the help of the United Way.

The supplies we collect will be distributed to 12 school districts.

This year, because of COVID-19, we’re introducing you to our sponsors virtually.

This week, 10 On Your Side caught up with representatives from American Mechanical and FSI.

“With today’s chaos that’s going on with the schools, it was bad enough before,” said John Jarrell with FSI. “These kids are going to be running the world in 20 years and they need the education that we can provide for them.”

“You know there are families out there that still don’t have the funds to be able to support their children from home,” said Karen Hawkins with American Mechanical. “Even with the simple things of having pencils or internet. We want to make it as easy and normal for these kids as we can.”

If your child is in need of supplies, contact your local school district and let them know to get in touch with us.

Let’s help every student in Hampton Roads succeed during these uncertain times. Click here to donate.

