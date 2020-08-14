Operation School Supplies: Help every child be ready to learn this fall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies initiative continues this week! Help us make sure every child in Hampton Roads has what they need to succeed in school this fall.

This effort wouldn’t be possible without the help of our sponsors. Each week we’re taking time to recognize and introduce you to the local companies behind the efforts.

“Supporting our school systems directly is something that we definitely feel passionate about. This is the best sponsorship we could have asked for,” said Brittany Williams with Casey Auto Group.

“Education, it’s the future right. It’s important for children to be able to get an education to be able to enhance their life. To come off on the other side better off for it. It’s looking towards the future, looking towards the continued growth of the community, and continue the growth.” said Tim Helbing with Hampton Roads Honda Dealers.

With many kids not going to physical classrooms this fall, the need for supplies is as great as ever.

“Especially during this pandemic, with virtual learning, some of those students even more so need supplies. At school you can borrow some supplies, teachers can lend you stuff. But at home you might not have those resources available especially now. So this is definitely a very important initiative to start donating to,” said Williams.

This year WAVY TV 10 is collecting monetary donations online with the help of the United Way.

We are also still accepting donations at our traditional drop off locations.

Click here for the full list of locations or to donate online.

