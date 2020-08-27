Old Dominion University named among the best colleges in Southeast by Princeton Review

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU has been named among the best colleges in the Southeast for the fifth consecutive year by the Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review’s 2021 Best Colleges list features more than 600 institutions. The Southeastern list showcases the top 142 schools in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee, ODU said in a press release.

“There is a reason why Old Dominion continues to rise in these regional, national and even international rankings, “said President John R. Broderick. “These measurements reflect the dedicated efforts of our faculty, staff, and administrators, who work very hard to provide our students with world-class and cutting-edge education in an environment well-known for its diversity and inclusivity. We are clearly on the move.”

Institutions featured in the review have met the criteria for academic excellence in their regions and students were interviewed anonymously.

The students were asked 70 questions about academics, campus life, and the student body.

ODU was commended for its features such in areas such as counseling, health care, accessibility, and the writing center, which ODU said, ” allows students to bring in papers to have them reviewed by a professional so we can receive tips that will help to strengthen our writing.”

Old Dominion was named a world leader in addressing inequality in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2020.

In addition, last fall, ODU was named a 2020 Best National University by U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. News & World Report also cited Old Dominion as one of the nation’s top public schools for diversity for social mobility.

