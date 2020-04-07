ODU to issue almost $8.4M to students for meals, housing and parking rebates

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is planning to refund its students nearly $8.4 million in 5,700 rebates for housing, meals and parking costs for the spring 2020 semester.

The rebates are being issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented students from returning to campus after spring break in mid-March. Classes have also been held online instead of in-person to help curb the spread of the disease.

The rebates will be credited to student accounts in the “coming weeks.”

Each rebate will vary based on a student’s specific dining and housing plan, but, for example, students who have an all access plan could receive up to $2,500 in a combined housing and dining rebate.

“Though COVID-19 continues to take a human and economic toll, I have been inspired by the ingenuity and resolve our students, faculty and staff members have shown in supporting one another and staying true to our educational, research and outreach mission. I know that, no matter the challenges that lie ahead, our Monarch community will persevere and succeed during this trying time,” University President John R. Broderick wrote in a letter to the campus community Tuesday.

ODU has also set aisde $1.6 million to keep students employed through teleworking jobs or participation in the Learning and Earning Professional Development program. ODU will also continue Federal Work Study payments for students.

The university has made other arrangements to help students, including offering flexible academic policies, more pass-fail and delayed withdrawal options, loaner laptops and WiFi hotspots, emergency grants, extended payment dates and waiver of late fees.

Some students can get emergency relief from the school through the Rise to the Challenge Fund.

Visit the ODU website for more information on the school’s rebates.

Students with questions can contact the ODU Student Accounts Office at tuition@odu.edu or 757-683-3030.

