ODU to freeze tuition for upcoming school year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ODU’s Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 school year to help ease the financial burden on families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news came Thursday from a letter President John R. Broderick sent to the ODU community. Broderick says the board also approved a provisional operating budget to minimize the possibility of layoffs and furloughs while “still reflecting the school’s commitment to providing quality instruction and research options for the students.”

However, Broderick says the provisional budget addresses only the next few months as far too many variables, mainly the uncertainty about the state’s budget and fall enrollment, are preventing ODU officials from knowing what the budget will ultimately be for the coming year.

Broderick says they are preparing for fall enrollment numbers to follow current national trends and likely run behind last year.

