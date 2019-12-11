ODU STEM students make toys and deliver them to sick children at CHKD

ODU industrial technology student Merrill Murphy shows CHKD patient Gary Wiggins several of the toys that ODU students made for CHKD patients. (Photo courtesy: CHKD)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — STEM students at Old Dominion University are spreading Christmas cheer by building and delivering toys to sick children.

The students — whose education focuses on science, technology, engineering and math — created brightly-colored cubes, Lincoln logs and tic-tac-toe with a twist.

“We changed it from ‘tic-tac-toe’ to ‘tic-tac-ODU’ because we put the ODU logo and letters on it,” STEM teacher Basim Matrood said.

The students created 60 toys as part of their final project.

“Most of them, they will get an ‘A.’ Maybe one or two will get a B+ or something,” Matrood told WAVY.com with a chuckle.

More than the grade, they were working for a purpose: Helping patients at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

“That just kept us motivated throughout the entire class,” Merrill Murphy, a senior and engineering student, said.

Students first brainstormed ideas then built the best design.

Some toys were made with wood and glue, others with a 3D printer. Murphy said he felt the pressure to produce.

“My challenge was the time… trying to make all your other classes and trying to perfect this project, ’cause you know its going to a greater purpose,” he said.

Matrood said several students came in on weekends, working eight-hour shifts.

ODU industrial technology student Merrill Murphy shows CHKD patient Gary Wiggins several of the toys that ODU students made for CHKD patients. (Photo courtesy: CHKD)

Closeup of one of the toys. (Photo courtesy: CHKD)

ODU STEM lecturer Basim Matrood shows CHKD patient Dalton Fox how to work one of the toys ODU students made and delivered to the CHKD Cancer and Blood Disorder Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy: CHKD)

CHKD patient Brodie Henderson receives one of the ODU toys. (Photo courtesy: CHKD)

ODU professor and chair of the Department of STEM education Petros Katsioloudis and ODU lecturer Basim Matrood show CHKD patient Mehki Hill some of the toys their students created. (Photo courtesy: CHKD)

“I’m a true believer that true education consists of knowledge and also attitude,” professor Petros Katsioloudis said.

As chair of the STEM Department, Katsioloudis started this program five years ago to teach real-life engineering skills and the value of philanthropy.

“I have enjoyed this project, but the most important part was the students themselves, how much they have enjoyed the difference. It has made in their lives,” he said.

The City of Norfolk helped out by creating pretty packages at the Slover Library Creative Studios.

Students wrapped the toys and headed off to the hospital Wednesday morning to give their gifts — and surely to receive some holiday cheer as well.

“Usually they cry and get very emotional doing that exchange,” Katsioloudis said.

The WAVY crew could not go inside the hospital to see the gift exchange due to hospital rules.

More toys are also being delivered to the Henrico Health Department’s Refugee Clinic in Richmond.

