ODU releases schedule for in-person graduation

Education
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University in Norfolk has made plans for in-person graduation ceremonies this May.

On Friday, the university released the schedule for ceremonies at the S.B Ballard Stadium on May 6 to 8.

Ceremonies for 2020 graduates will be on May 6. Ceremonies for spring/summer 2021 graduates are scheduled May 7 to 8.

Those who attend must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing requirements.

Thursday, May 6

  • 10 a.m. – Class of 2020 (Last name A-K, all degree levels) 
  • 2 p.m. – Class of 2020 (Last name L-Z, all degree Levels) 

Friday, May 7

  • 10 a.m.  Arts & Letters (undergraduates)
  • 2 p.m.  Darden College of Education and Professional Studies and Batten College of Engineering and Technology (undergraduates)

Saturday, May 8

  • 10 a.m.  Advanced Degree Ceremony (All colleges – Masters, Ed.S., DPT, DNP, Ph.D) 
  • 2 p.m.  Strome College of Business and College of Health Sciences (undergraduates)
  • 6 p.m.  College of Sciences (undergraduates)

For more information regarding graduation, click on this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10