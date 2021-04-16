ODU releases schedule for in-person graduation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University in Norfolk has made plans for in-person graduation ceremonies this May.
On Friday, the university released the schedule for ceremonies at the S.B Ballard Stadium on May 6 to 8.
Ceremonies for 2020 graduates will be on May 6. Ceremonies for spring/summer 2021 graduates are scheduled May 7 to 8.
Those who attend must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Thursday, May 6
- 10 a.m. – Class of 2020 (Last name A-K, all degree levels)
- 2 p.m. – Class of 2020 (Last name L-Z, all degree Levels)
Friday, May 7
- 10 a.m. – Arts & Letters (undergraduates)
- 2 p.m. – Darden College of Education and Professional Studies and Batten College of Engineering and Technology (undergraduates)
Saturday, May 8
- 10 a.m. – Advanced Degree Ceremony (All colleges – Masters, Ed.S., DPT, DNP, Ph.D)
- 2 p.m. – Strome College of Business and College of Health Sciences (undergraduates)
- 6 p.m. – College of Sciences (undergraduates)
For more information regarding graduation, click on this link.