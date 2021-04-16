ODU releases schedule for in-person graduation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University in Norfolk has made plans for in-person graduation ceremonies this May.

On Friday, the university released the schedule for ceremonies at the S.B Ballard Stadium on May 6 to 8.

Ceremonies for 2020 graduates will be on May 6. Ceremonies for spring/summer 2021 graduates are scheduled May 7 to 8.

Those who attend must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing requirements.

Thursday, May 6

10 a.m. – Class of 2020 (Last name A-K, all degree levels)

2 p.m. – Class of 2020 (Last name L-Z, all degree Levels)

Friday, May 7

10 a.m. – Arts & Letters (undergraduates)

2 p.m. – Darden College of Education and Professional Studies and Batten College of Engineering and Technology (undergraduates)

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. – Advanced Degree Ceremony (All colleges – Masters, Ed.S., DPT, DNP, Ph.D)

10 a.m. – Advanced Degree Ceremony (All colleges – Masters, Ed.S., DPT, DNP, Ph.D)
2 p.m. – Strome College of Business and College of Health Sciences (undergraduates)

6 p.m. – College of Sciences (undergraduates)

