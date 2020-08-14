ODU poll says President Trump is less popular in Hampton Roads than he was 4 years ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A poll from Old Dominion University shows President Donald Trump has lost popularity among some voters in Hampton Roads since his election nearly four years ago.

The poll was done by ODU’s Social Science Research Center.

Overall, Trump was shown to be not popular among the 1,105 survey respondents: One-third of those polled approved, and 13.9 percent strongly approved. Nearly two-thirds disapproved with 43 percent saying they strongly disapproved of the president.

Meanwhile, about 51 percent of respondents said they would vote for Joe Biden if the election were held today. About 27 percent said they would vote for Trump. About 4 percent said they’d vote for someone else, 11 percent were unsure and nearly 5 percent said they preferred not to say.

About 47 percent of respondents said they voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, while 33.6 percent said they voted for Trump.

This year’s poll methodology was slightly different than previous years because it was done online.

“This change limits to some degree the ability to compare this year’s results with those from previous years or to as confidently generalize the results to the Hampton Roads population as a whole. Nonetheless, we note that an increasing number of surveys have moved online in recent years, and that in many instances useful data has been developed despite the challenges of online survey research.”

Latest Posts: