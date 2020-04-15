ODU center launches COVID-19 prediction tool online

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University in Norfolk has released a new tool that will let users see a locality-by-locality forecast of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center produced the tool to give predictions about the virus’ spread and give a daily tally of COVID-19 symptom tweets.

The online tool also includes age ranges and hospitalization outcomes forecasts, other COVID-19 modeling resources, and more.

The Virginia Modeling, Analysis and Simulation Center has more than 70 research faculty, scientists, support professionals and students who create “information-to-insight and digital engineering solutions” for digital shipbuilding, spaceflight, digital health and more.

See the tool here.

