ODU and VB schools to receive grants for computer science programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced that he was allocating more than $1.3 million in state grants to implement and improve computer science programs in Virginia schools.

The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation in 2016 requiring that the Standards of Learning have computer science and coding added to it. The state Board of Education adopted the standards in 2017, making it the nation’s first mandatory K-12 computer science standards.

“Computer science is a core competency Virginia students need to succeed in the workforce, but educational inequities too often limit access to the resources schools can provide for students to receive a world-class STEM education,” said the Virginia Secretary of Education, Atif Qarni.

Local schools like the Virginia Beach Public Schools system will receive almost $150,000 to create college-level computer science courses, extra-curricular activities, and much more.

Old Dominion University will get $125,000 in order to expand its current computer science department, as well as to establish regional partnerships.

